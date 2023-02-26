Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,385 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CommScope in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in CommScope by 51.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 181,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 61,941 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CommScope by 94.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,600,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,739,000 after acquiring an additional 778,696 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in CommScope by 38.1% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,147,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 316,454 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter valued at about $4,730,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on COMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.82.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 84.07% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

