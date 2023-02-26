Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,228 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Livent by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 146,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.82. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $36.38.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.28 million. Livent had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

