Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 458 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in PRA Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in PRA Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PRA Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.16. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $46.41.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 4,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 119,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 113,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 119,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $405,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRAA shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PRA Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

