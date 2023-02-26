Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 522 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Shares of LRCX opened at $478.61 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $574.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $471.22 and a 200 day moving average of $442.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

