Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 536 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 43.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,764,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,517,000 after buying an additional 2,337,112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 43.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 17.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 515,072 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 258,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,725,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,944,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Vision

In other National Vision news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $33,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National Vision Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $38.48 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

