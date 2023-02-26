Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,363 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,411,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,445,000 after acquiring an additional 282,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,321,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,387,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after buying an additional 993,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,020,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,883,000 after buying an additional 319,854 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,869,000 after buying an additional 67,346 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.6 %

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,999.00%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

