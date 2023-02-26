Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 42.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,168 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 62.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,836 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $83,857,000.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $141.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.38.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,872 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,671 over the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on A. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

