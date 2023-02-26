Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 860.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,298 shares of company stock valued at $497,254. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

