Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IWP stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $103.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

