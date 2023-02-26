Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 384 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.84.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $296.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.01. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,024,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.