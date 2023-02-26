Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 1,978.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CVB Financial by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $24.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $29.25.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

