Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PII. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Polaris in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Polaris in the second quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Polaris by 137.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Performance

NYSE:PII opened at $114.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.19. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $123.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.50 and its 200 day moving average is $108.13.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northcoast Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.56.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes ORVs and snowmobile. The On Road segment involves the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

