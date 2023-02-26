Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 12.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 14.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 644.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 15.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

GRWG opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $10.79.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

