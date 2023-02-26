Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 773.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 165,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.34.

