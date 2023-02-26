Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of L. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Loews by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 21.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Loews by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Loews by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on L shares. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,749 shares of company stock worth $2,168,469 over the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $68.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

