Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 28.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,047 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 1,250.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Imperial Oil by 55.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 12.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $58.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.3298 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.15%.

IMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

