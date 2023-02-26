Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 977,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,227,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,619,000 after buying an additional 62,910 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 795,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,324 shares of company stock worth $4,173,313. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

