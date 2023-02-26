Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $202.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.34. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

