Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Ciena by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 66,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 28,101 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Ciena by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,215,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,136,000 after purchasing an additional 158,432 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ciena by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $765,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Price Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $46.18 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $48,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $48,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,361 shares of company stock worth $3,632,610. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.