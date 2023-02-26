Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $89.72 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $103.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.68.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.