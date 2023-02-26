Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth $27,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 5.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 50.7% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,328 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 42.7% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.22 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average is $28.52.

HP Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Barclays cut their price target on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.87.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.