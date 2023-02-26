Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $296,000 Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TY. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tri-Continental by 15.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tri-Continental by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 6.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 84,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 26.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Price Performance

TY opened at $26.84 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

