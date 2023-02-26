Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $327,000 Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Okta by 123.9% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Okta by 36.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Okta by 489.5% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Okta by 138.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.97.

Okta Price Performance

OKTA stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average of $66.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $188.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

