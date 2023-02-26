Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $349,000 Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of GATX by 6.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of GATX by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 18.6% during the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GATX during the third quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 31.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 37,679 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded GATX to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

GATX Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GATX stock opened at $108.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.63 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $2,192,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,168.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $2,192,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,168.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $84,648.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,876 shares of company stock worth $2,301,964 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Articles

