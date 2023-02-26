Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,249 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after buying an additional 244,537 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4,041.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 229,617 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 179.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 232,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 149,117 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 725,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter worth about $946,000. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPH opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $977.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $63,237.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,773 shares in the company, valued at $778,222.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.

