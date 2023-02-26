Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $381,000 Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 352.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 251,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after buying an additional 195,832 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,505,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,629,000 after acquiring an additional 116,654 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 907,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,774,000 after acquiring an additional 105,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,181,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

NASDAQ NXST opened at $191.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.01 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $608,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,800 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

