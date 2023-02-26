Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $382,000 Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,081,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,980,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $62.86 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $57.56 and a twelve month high of $82.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.72.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

