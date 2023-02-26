Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $408,000 Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $1,444,381.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,696,107.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,719.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,381.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,696,107.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,154 shares of company stock worth $2,290,742. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $99.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.64. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $87.24 and a one year high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

