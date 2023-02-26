Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 30.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $67,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

NASDAQ Z opened at $41.11 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34.

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $727,969.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,540.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $353,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,780.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $727,969.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,540.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,812 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,435 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

