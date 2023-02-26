Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $339,000 in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,613,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,184,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after purchasing an additional 126,365 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 496,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after purchasing an additional 266,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 469,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.
Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.
