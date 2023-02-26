Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $401,000 in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XENE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,611 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,194.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 25,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 24,726 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 40,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 61,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 32,023 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XENE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Shares of XENE stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.17. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $41.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

