Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $414,000 in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 119.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $106.54 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $115.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.46 and its 200 day moving average is $107.33.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.