Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 95.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BBH opened at $155.16 on Friday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $170.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.71.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.749 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from VanEck Biotech ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

