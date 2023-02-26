Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $313,000 Investment in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICL. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,750,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,218,000 after buying an additional 3,482,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,257,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after buying an additional 1,397,926 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,649,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after buying an additional 886,796 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 2,085.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 922,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 880,404 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after buying an additional 711,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Trading Down 0.8 %

ICL opened at $7.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 42.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

About ICL Group

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.