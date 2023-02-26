Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $375,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 44,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 147,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 23,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $48.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.