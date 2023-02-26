Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

(Get Rating)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.