Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 613,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,272,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after purchasing an additional 216,735 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 264,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 107,351 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 330.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on OI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised O-I Glass from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

OI stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $23.52.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

