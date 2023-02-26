Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,015 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,272,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 58,151 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 793.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 29,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 2.1 %

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.51. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

