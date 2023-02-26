Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 803 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,754,000 after acquiring an additional 60,646 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 82.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $145.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.83. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $169.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

