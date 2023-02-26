Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,191 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,191 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at $14,682,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,793 shares of company stock worth $32,438,372. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $193.74 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $202.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.70 and a 200-day moving average of $169.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

