Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,510 KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,510 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in KBR by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in KBR by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of KBR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of KBR by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Price Performance

KBR opened at $55.53 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07.

KBR Increases Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KBR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $507,303. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.