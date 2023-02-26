Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,460 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $53.09.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

