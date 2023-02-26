Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 48.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Northern Trust by 51.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,377 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 24.1% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,309,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 448,073 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS opened at $93.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $121.25.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.05.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

