Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $90.98 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $104.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.12 and its 200 day moving average is $91.58.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

