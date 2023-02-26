Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 803,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,559,000 after acquiring an additional 419,248 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 46,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 32,145 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $416.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

