Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.3% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Stock Up 0.2 %

FDUS opened at $20.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $510.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.53. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

Fidus Investment Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.11%.

(Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.