Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,451 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 50.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

SBNY opened at $114.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $106.81 and a 52 week high of $350.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stephens cut shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

