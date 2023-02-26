Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 150 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,006,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,586,000 after acquiring an additional 71,023 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5,944.9% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 810,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 797,038 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 727,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 90,891 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 56.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 507,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,294,000 after acquiring an additional 183,173 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $85.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.27. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $73.86 and a 12 month high of $99.35.

