Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,679 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,162,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,099,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,781,000 after acquiring an additional 109,280 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,368,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,717,000 after acquiring an additional 617,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7,055.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,551 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of IR stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.88.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.