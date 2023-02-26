Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 274 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

IYJ opened at $99.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.18. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

